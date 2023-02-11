Business Break
The University System of Georgia launches the Career Resource Planning Platform

By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new tool was recently launched to help Georgia college students land their dream job.

The launch of the online platform is tied to the state initiative to help Georgia high schoolers with career guidance. Current college students can use their campus portal to access The Career Resource Planning Platform. There, they’ll take an assessment that will help them determine careers that may be a good fit for them. The platform also has information on various careers and jobs earned by Georgia college alumni from any university in the state.

“I think all students can benefit from this in helping them to understand what their real strengths are and what their personality inclinations are, what their attributes, and even interests are in that regard, tying those to real world careers, letting them know who are companies that actually utilize those kinds of careers,” says University System of Georgia’s Chancellor, Sonny Perdue.

The Career Resource Planning Platform is accessible to all college students any Georgia public college or university.

