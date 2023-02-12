Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The boy died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.
Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer
Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of...
Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus.
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According...
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
Sen. Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons
The Kennebunk, Maine, man has been to every since Super Bowl, and he's not planning to stop...
NFL fan has gone to every Super Bowl
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
The crossing was built for mountain lions.
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely