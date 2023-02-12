Dry Conditions to End the Weekend and Start the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What a gloomy and wet day yesterday was! The average rainfall accumulation across our viewing area was approximately 0.7 inches from yesterday’s rain. However, there could be some sunshine for your Sunday as the wet weather system is finally out of the Chattahoochee Valley! Conditions will become drier throughout the day, but the wind is still kicking as this system progresses northeast. Today temperatures will warm into the low 50s with the clouds clearing as the day goes on with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. With this rainmaker out of the way, we will start the work week off dry! Tomorrow, expect sunny skies and temperatures starting in the bitter 30s and warming to the mid-60s by the late afternoon. Similar conditions are expected for your Valentine’s Day as well, except cloud cover builds throughout the day as another frontal system approaches come Thursday. Temperatures will be returning to the 70s come Wednesday and Thursday with the warm air pushing ahead of this cold front, and eventually bring more rain into the Valley late Wednesday night into Thursday. Once things clear up Friday, temperatures will cool back into the 50s for evening highs and set us up for a hopefully dry weekend.

