Warming Quickly Into the Work Week

Elise’s Forecast
Temps in the mid 60s again tomorrow afternoon.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dreary, cold weather of today will quickly be history for the Valley as we head into the work week with sunny skies and mid 60s in store tomorrow! Overnight will still be cold, but skies will clear out making for a nice evening. Cupid decided to give us all the gift of a pleasant day on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s and rain staying out of the picture. Wednesday we may not be so lucky, though it won’t be a washout, and highs will continue warming with mid 70s for the afternoon. Thursday is when the story really takes a turn back to rainy and stormy conditions. There seems to be good agreement, even this far out, that we could see some strong storms Thursday evening thanks to the mixture of very warm PM temps (still in mid 70s) and a strong cold front moving through. We will nail timing down a little better closer to the middle of the week, but for now prepare to see storms Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Once this clears we will drop it back to the mid 50s Friday afternoon and the sun will come back for the evening and the next weekend. Dry conditions expected to stick around for the whole weekend and the start of the next week.

