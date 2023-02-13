COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to its own station after a car crashed into the building.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, BVFD was dispatched to Station #4 on Hwy. 51 in Marvyn, their own station, for a report of a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle had struck the building.

Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later to find a vehicle that had struck the station causing significant damage to the vehicle, fire station, and apparatus inside. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle and then assist EMS with medical care while on scene.

Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept. out of service after car crashes into building (Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept.)

Due to the amount of damage caused to the station and apparatus, BVFD Station #4 has been temporarily placed out of service.

The accident still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.