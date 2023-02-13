Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept. out of service after car crashes into building

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to its own station after a car crashed into the building.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, BVFD was dispatched to Station #4 on Hwy. 51 in Marvyn, their own station, for a report of a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle had struck the building.

Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later to find a vehicle that had struck the station causing significant damage to the vehicle, fire station, and apparatus inside. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle and then assist EMS with medical care while on scene.

Due to the amount of damage caused to the station and apparatus, BVFD Station #4 has been temporarily placed out of service.

The accident still remains under investigation.

