Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KCTV/Gray News) – Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago around 3:30 a.m., according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The post on Twitter said the lineman and his parents were able to FaceTime with Christina and her family live from the hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City.

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of...
Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured
Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.
Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer
On Saturday evening, the Opelika Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 300...
Opelika teens injured in weekend shootings
Local Columbus car business secures Super Bowl LVII ad spot

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all on caught on camera
