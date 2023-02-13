Columbus game store robbed multiple times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One small business in Columbus experiencing a couple of hiccups since opening in September following a break-in and multiple robberies are hoping to keep their means of providing for their family alive.

The Cool Place located on Veteran’s Parkway in Columbus buys and sells trading cards. After having a ‘customer’ bring in items unique to the store to trade in for money, the owners decided to review their security cameras.

“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says Co-owner of The Cool Place, River Slaton.

Slaton and her husband own The Cool Place in two locations...Albany, Georgia and as of five months ago in Columbus.

February 8 and 9, two men stole nearly $400 dollars worth of trading cards then brought them back in exchange for money that’s what led Slaton’s husband to check the cameras.

“When my husband processed their cards, he found out one of the cards were very unique and rare,” says Slaton.

Camera footage from Thursday shows one man stuffing a box of trading cards into his sweatshirt. The day before, you can see the men doing distracting movements to take away from the stealing.

In another clip, one of the thieves is stuffing the box of cards under his sweatshirt while the other is trying to distract the owner at the register. After successfully stealing, the man tries to let his buddy know the task is done.

Slaton says the two were starting to visit the shop often and that she introduced them to all of The Cool Place’s services and party packages.

“Kind of treating them like friends now, so it’s heartbreaking to see regulars do this to us,” says Slaton.

Bane Robertson who often comes to game shop says it’s sad the thieves would do such a thing.

“I think it’s completely disgraceful, you know, that’s not what we stand for,” says Robertson. “We have a very family-friendly community.”

These recent thefts are not the first time the store has been hit. In September, the store was robbed during the night.

Despite the unfortunate events, Slaton says her and her husband do plan to stay open for business.

“I don’t want to be discouraged by people who are actually bad I want to keep providing these awesome services to people who like us and support us,” says Slaton.

The Slaton’s posted the camera footage on their Facebook page Friday. Thanks to the power of social media, one of the men in the video was identified.

Owners say to “please be mindful and supportive of local game stores”. Its a tough industry to survive in, but also one they are proud to be apart of.

