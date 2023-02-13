Business Break
‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - The discount store, ‘Dirt Cheap,’ is closing its Phenix City and Auburn locations next month.

That’s the location on East 280 Bypass in Phenix City and East University Drive in Auburn.

However, the good news is there are still some great deals at dirt-cheap prices before they close on March 10.

Both stores will have a store clearance.

The stores are open from 10 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

