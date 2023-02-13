Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WTVM) - Georgia senator (D) Reverend Raphael Warnock taking a trip Sunday to the historical state capitol of Alabama, preaching a church sermon in the midst of Black History Month. Many coming out to a church in Montgomery to hear his sermon and reflect on accomplishments and current hurdles.

People of all faiths filling the pews of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church to hear keynote speaker, Senator Raphael Warnock. His visit Sunday taking a look back at history, but also encouraging people to keep fighting for sake of the future.

Warnock preached to a diverse group of people, expressing how glad he was to see a day of it’s kind in the Alabama city filled with history.

“This crowd, this is about what God had in mind,” says Warnock. “This wonderful mosaic and sea of God’s diverse and variegated humanity.”

Warnock’s message to the congregation coming from the book of Exodus in the Bible, relating the struggles of African Americans to the Israelites under Pharaoh’s control.

“Sometimes politically and sometimes personally people hold on to pharaoh, that’s why it’s difficult to build the kind of multi-racial coalitions of consciousness,” says Warnock.

Standing in the same pulpit that was once where Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stood, Warnock explains when he uses the term ‘us,’ he’s referring to people of all races across the nation.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. didn’t liberate black people. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered the south. He delivered America, he saved America from it’s worst self,” says Warnock.

Diving deeper into his message, the senator spoke about being born in a time when Georgia senators were in his words, “arch segregationists”.

“One said, ‘we love the negro in his place, and his place is at the back door.’ Well, I now sit in his seat,” says Warnock.

To wrap up the sermon, Warnock preached to the crowd to keep breaking through boundaries.

“Keep on pushing, We shall overcome,” says Warnock.

