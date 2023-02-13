Great Weather for Valentine’s Day; Storms Return Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pleasant day today will turn to another cold night tonight with temps bottoming out back in the 30s for most. Mostly clear skies will stick around through the evening and for your Valentine’s Day tomorrow! Even better news - dry and sunny conditions in store for your whole day of love with nothing to interfere with those fun date night plans! Wednesday will be (mostly) more of the same, with a few added clouds and a slim chance for a passing sprinkle. The real change in the forecast comes late Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches. This will bring rain coverage up to about 80% overnight and into Friday, and with temps in the mid 70s by mid-week it could mean some stormy weather for the Valley. Right now we are still working out the timing and severity, so stay tuned here and on the WTVM weather app for those details as they come out. It looks like that system will be out of our hair early Friday and sunny conditions will return by the afternoon, with chilly air settling in behind the front. Expecting Friday afternoon’s highs to be in the mid 50s. We will stay around those same numbers for Saturday, with plenty of sunshine, and warm up a smidge for Sunday afternoon. The warming trend returns as we move into the next work week with temps back in the 70s Monday and quickly hitting the mid and upper 70s the following days.

