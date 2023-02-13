Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Great Weather for Valentine’s Day; Storms Return Thursday

Elise’s Forecast
Another beautiful and sunny day with temps near 70.
Another beautiful and sunny day with temps near 70.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pleasant day today will turn to another cold night tonight with temps bottoming out back in the 30s for most. Mostly clear skies will stick around through the evening and for your Valentine’s Day tomorrow! Even better news - dry and sunny conditions in store for your whole day of love with nothing to interfere with those fun date night plans! Wednesday will be (mostly) more of the same, with a few added clouds and a slim chance for a passing sprinkle. The real change in the forecast comes late Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches. This will bring rain coverage up to about 80% overnight and into Friday, and with temps in the mid 70s by mid-week it could mean some stormy weather for the Valley. Right now we are still working out the timing and severity, so stay tuned here and on the WTVM weather app for those details as they come out. It looks like that system will be out of our hair early Friday and sunny conditions will return by the afternoon, with chilly air settling in behind the front. Expecting Friday afternoon’s highs to be in the mid 50s. We will stay around those same numbers for Saturday, with plenty of sunshine, and warm up a smidge for Sunday afternoon. The warming trend returns as we move into the next work week with temps back in the 70s Monday and quickly hitting the mid and upper 70s the following days.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday
Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.
Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer

Latest News

Lots of sun Monday
More of the same this week, Dry start before warming up
Sunny today with highs in the 60s, 70s toward mid-week with the chances of rain and storms...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Temps in the mid 60s again tomorrow afternoon.
Warming Quickly Into the Work Week
Planner Today WTVM
Dry Conditions to End the Weekend and Start the Work Week