LaGrange police searching to ID hit-and-run suspect who caused $12K in ambulance damages
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department asks for help identifying a female suspect in a hit-and-run incident at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.
According to officers, on Feb. 2, around 11 p.m., a woman driving a black sedan caused over $12,000 of property damage while following behind an ambulance to the hospital.
Police say the four-door vehicle will have damages to the rear end, including broken taillights and reverse lights. Additionally, the light pieces left at the scene belong to a Ford or Lincoln.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect pictured below should contact 706-883-2603.
