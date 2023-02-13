Business Break
More of the same this week, Dry start before warming up

Tyler’s forecast
Sunny today with highs in the 60s, 70s toward mid-week with the chances of rain and storms returning Thursday/Friday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The workweek starts off quiet and dry with a big warming trend. That eventually leads to rain chances later in the week.

After a frosty cold start on this Monday, plenty of sun will send our temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon. A few spots may climb into the upper 60s south.

After the 30s Monday, highs climb well into the 60s.
After the 30s Monday, highs climb well into the 60s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and chilly overnight. Lows Tuesday morning between 34 and 40 degrees.

One more chilly night into Tuesday morning before it warms up for a few days.
One more chilly night into Tuesday morning before it warms up for a few days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More of a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Despite more clouds most of the rest of the workweek, that won’t slow the warm up! Highs reach 70 degrees.

A few isolated showers are possible as early as Tuesday night/Wednesday, but the storm system will still be well to our west. There could be some severe weather Wednesday across the mid Mississippi Valley.

A risk of severe weather is in the forecast across the Mississippi Valley Wednesday.
A risk of severe weather is in the forecast across the Mississippi Valley Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll be watching our storm threat here Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. We could have some strong to severe storms, but it is still a bit too early for specifics. The highest rain coverage appears to be Thursday night; rain is expected to end Friday morning.

Question marks about our chances of strong to severe storms Thursday, but it is a possibility.
Question marks about our chances of strong to severe storms Thursday, but it is a possibility.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Cooler temperatures will filter in Friday allowing our temperatures to be in the 50s during the day. Once again, another cold weekend is on tap, but it does look fairly sunny and dry at least. That colder weather won’t last long as it warms up again next week.

Clouds increase this week and so do the temperatures through Thursday. Another late week storm...
Clouds increase this week and so do the temperatures through Thursday. Another late week storm system will cool us down for the weekend and should dry us out.(Source: WTVM Weather)

