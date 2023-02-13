POLICE: LaGrange woman arrested after hitting man with axe

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an incident where a woman allegedly hit a man with an axe.

On February 10, at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 900 block of Hill Street in reference to an unwanted person who was breaking windows out of the residence.

When officers arrived, they located 36-year-old Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.

Officials say officers gave verbal commands to Vazquez to drop the axe, which she did after turning towards the officer with the axe. Through the investigation it was determined that Vazquez did utilize the axe to strike the victim with the blunt portion of the axe while threatening to take his life.

Vazquez was taken into custody on scene without further incident and is charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and simple assault.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.

