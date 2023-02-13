Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop. (Source: Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Super Bowl is one of the only times people choose to actually watch commercials.

Super Bowl ads are meant to be the best of the best because of how expensive the ad space is. Variety reported that some 30-second spots cost $7 million.

This year, companies seemed to heavily favor celebrity cameos.

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop.

They even added extra star power with a cameo from Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom.

Other companies leaned on nostalgia. Shopping site Rakuten enlisted Alicia Silverstone to reprise her role as shopping-obsessed Cher from “Clueless.”

Michelob Ultra featured Serena Williams, Brian Cox and others in a tribute to “Caddyshack,” and Popcorners reunited Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a “Breaking Bad” commercial.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom. (Source: T-Mobile)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.
Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer
“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece
Rescue workers see stories of survival following last Monday's earthquake.
'Miracle' rescues reported in Turkey after quake
Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested in Chambers Co. after high-speed chase
Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested in Chambers Co. after high-speed chase
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800