Two-vehicle crash leaves road closure on Alabama Hwy. 169 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has caused a road closure on Alabama 169 in Lee County.

Officials say the crash occurred near mile marker 23, near Springvilla Grocery and Gas, in Lee County - which has left the roadway completely blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

