WTVM Editorial 02/09/23: Hiring Quality Officers

By Holly Steuart
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 just aired an exclusive report on an outside study of the Columbus Police Department, showing the need for more officers.

During some shifts, less than a dozen officers patrol the streets. It’s not just a Columbus problem. Recruiting more officers is a priority for almost every city in the country.

But instead of focusing on numbers, it’s important to recruit the right people as police officers: Natural leaders, people with integrity, respect for individuals and the patience to help others.

The best officers have a lot of common sense, and they enjoy interacting with the public.

Future officers should have a strong character and a keen sense of responsibility. Having an interest in the legal system is helpful, too.

Most of all, the best officers join the force to make their own community a better place to live. Having that true sense of service should be mandatory for all police officers.

Everyone knows policing can be dangerous.

But it can also be a rewarding career if your qualities match the job description. The police officer recruitment process includes background checks, physical qualifications, a psychological exam, and a series of interviews.

So, if you are confident, smart, compassionate, and honestly interested in helping others, you just might be an excellent candidate for the job of police officer.

And when you get hired, you might find that a career in law enforcement can be incredibly rewarding, both personally and professionally.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

