5 gang members receive 60 added charges from Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An additional investigation into a 2022 seizure and arrests leads to several validated gang members receiving an added 60 charges from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO gang investigators say a conducted operation in June of 2022 resulted in a large amount of marijuana, other drugs, guns, cash and gang-related paraphernalia being seized and the following five men were taken into custody:

  • David Bellamy
  • Cordarrold McQueen
  • Marquez Holloway
  • Brandon Scott
  • Travis Smith

According to investigators, the sheriff’s office initially received information on a plan to rob and kill a drug deliverer, which led to the search warrant execution in June. Investigators also confirmed that the suspects were running a drug-trafficking organization operating as a group that sells products and creates music.

In Feb. of 2023, gang investigators received probable cause to issue warrants for the men arrested under the Georgia Criminal Gang Act. Subsequently, 60 gang charges were added to their previous ones.

The individuals were all charged with the following extra crimes,

  • Four counts of unlawful for person/employee/associate with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity
  • Four counts of unlawful to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn/maintain membership/increase status in gang
  • Four counts of unlawful to acquire/maintain thru gang activity/proceeds derived from interest/control of property
