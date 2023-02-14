BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Beauregard High School officials say a weapon was found on school property Monday morning, February 13.

In a letter to parents , Principal Richard Brown says it was brought by a student, and that student was removed from campus. No word on how they were disciplined.

They say no student was ever in any danger during the incident.

Beauregard High School officials find weapon on school property (Source: Beauregard High School)

The principal asks that parents speak with their kids on school safety and recommend them to report anything suspicious activity immediately.

