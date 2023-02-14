Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beauregard High School officials find weapon on school property

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Beauregard High School officials say a weapon was found on school property Monday morning, February 13.

In a letter to parents , Principal Richard Brown says it was brought by a student, and that student was removed from campus. No word on how they were disciplined.

They say no student was ever in any danger during the incident.

Beauregard High School officials find weapon on school property
Beauregard High School officials find weapon on school property(Source: Beauregard High School)

The principal asks that parents speak with their kids on school safety and recommend them to report anything suspicious activity immediately.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash leaves road closure on Alabama Hwy. 169 in Lee Co.

Latest News

Construction at 13th St., 13th Ave. in Columbus could take longer to finish
Construction at 13th St., 13th Ave. in Columbus could take longer to finish
Construction at 13th St., 13th Ave. in Columbus could take longer to finish
Construction at 13th St., 13th Ave. in Columbus could take longer to finish
Harris County elementary student featured in local Superbowl ad
Harris County elementary student featured in local Superbowl ad
Kilwins Columbus spreading love with chocolate-covered strawberries
Kilwins Columbus spreading love with chocolate-covered strawberries
Piedmont Columbus Regional offering Muscogee Co. students hands-on experience
Piedmont Columbus Regional offering Muscogee Co. students hands-on experience