Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

