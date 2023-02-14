Body of unidentified woman discovered in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in Macon County on Friday, February 10.

According to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley, the body was found in the White Church community, approximately 30 feet into the woods near County Road 7, in Shorter, Alabama.

Officials are waiting for more information from the Department of Forensic Sciences to determine a cause of death and the woman’s identity.

It’s unknown at this time how long the body was in the woods.

