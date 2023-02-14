Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus High students spread Valentine’s Day spirit by making pillowcases

Columbus High School
Columbus High School
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School art students used their creative minds to spread the love this Valentine’s season.

The students were chosen to complete the Easter Seal West Georgia, ‘All Means All’ Valentine’s Day Project, making pillowcases.

Under the guidance of art teacher Autumn Purvis, the students set up an assembly line where some students would cut and fold fabric, others pinned the edges, and a few more sewed the fabric squares into “pillowcases” on sewing machines they brought from home.

Purvis says every student involved worked hard in each class to finish the project. Some students even used their lunch periods to help get ahead.

“The way that this campaign got started is because Lisa Jenkins took her son to a Christmas Event, and all the children received gifts except for him. And that was really heartbreaking to her and also to her son. She went to Facebook, and she poured her heart out,” said Easter Seals President and CEO Lakisha Taylor.

“A lot of people responded to it, and they understood, and they related. And State Representation Debbie Buckner reached out to me, and she said, let’s educate. And let’s give those something that would never get anything, and let’s do a day of love,” said Jenkins.

The students created 240 pillows that will be donated to the Easter Seals West Georgia Valentine’s Day Project for their ‘All Means All’ event.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash leaves road closure on Alabama Hwy. 169 in Lee Co.

Latest News

Columbus Piedmont gives thanks to ladies of Covenant Woods retirement community
Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter holds ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative
Black History Month: Black florist marks 34 years in business
Black History Month: Black florist marks 34 years of business in Columbus
Columbus River Dragons
Columbus River Dragons donate 1600 toys to Valley Rescue Mission after teddy bear toss