Columbus High students spread Valentine’s Day spirit by making pillowcases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School art students used their creative minds to spread the love this Valentine’s season.

The students were chosen to complete the Easter Seal West Georgia, ‘All Means All’ Valentine’s Day Project, making pillowcases.

Under the guidance of art teacher Autumn Purvis, the students set up an assembly line where some students would cut and fold fabric, others pinned the edges, and a few more sewed the fabric squares into “pillowcases” on sewing machines they brought from home.

Purvis says every student involved worked hard in each class to finish the project. Some students even used their lunch periods to help get ahead.

“The way that this campaign got started is because Lisa Jenkins took her son to a Christmas Event, and all the children received gifts except for him. And that was really heartbreaking to her and also to her son. She went to Facebook, and she poured her heart out,” said Easter Seals President and CEO Lakisha Taylor.

“A lot of people responded to it, and they understood, and they related. And State Representation Debbie Buckner reached out to me, and she said, let’s educate. And let’s give those something that would never get anything, and let’s do a day of love,” said Jenkins.

The students created 240 pillows that will be donated to the Easter Seals West Georgia Valentine’s Day Project for their ‘All Means All’ event.

