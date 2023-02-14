Business Break
Columbus Piedmont gives thanks to ladies of Covenant Woods retirement community

(WFIE)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Love thy neighbor and love the babies!

That’s something The Crochet Ladies at Covenant Woods retirement community live by. So they got a special thank you for all they do.

The group is known to crochet over 1,500 items a year given out between the John B. Amos Cancer Center and the babies in the NICU.

Today, a Piedmonet NICU representative came to thank the ladies personally for their contributions and share some stories.

Even as they were being thanked, the ladies sent back small blankets and hats for some special newborn babies on the day of love -- Valentine’s Day.

Shoutout to those ladies. They are a special gift indeed.

