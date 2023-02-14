Construction at 13th St., 13th Ave. in Columbus could take longer to finish

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction work at 13th Street and 13th Avenue in Midtown Columbus could take longer to finish.

The estimated completion date for the project is in 2024. The city of Columbus expects utilities to work until fall of this year.

After that is done, construction work will begin. Officials do warn weather or other issues could delay it, so timing on the completion could change.

