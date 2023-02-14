Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris County elementary student featured in local Superbowl ad

PTAP Super Bowl commercial
PTAP Super Bowl commercial(Source: PTAP)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Aside from the outcome of the Superbowl game and Rihanna’s performance at halftime, many are still talking about the commercials. One local ad featured a 7-year-old Harris County student with Autism.

That child, known JC, attends New Mountain Hill Elementary school in Hamilton. In the commercial, JC has the opportunity to meet his favorite YouTuber, Jake, who goes by the moniker, DALLMYD. Jake is from Columbus and often dives in the Chattahoochee River, coming back up with cool treasures. JC is also an avid treasure hunter and took a ride in Jake’s new diving truck. We talked to the owner of Perfect Touch Automotive Playground (PTAP), about what it was like putting the commercial together.

“Being on the spectrum, he’s a very smart young man and very sharp and I was impressed. I honestly thought he was 10 years old the whole time until we got deeper into the video and relaxed,” said Jason Gamache, owner of PTAP.

Saturday, the full commercial was shown to Jake, JC and JC’s family. As you all can you see, some started crying after watching it. To top it off, some of the filmmakers involved, even bought JC gear to start his own YouTube channel and helped him post a few videos.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash leaves road closure on Alabama Hwy. 169 in Lee Co.

Latest News

Attorney Chris Breault and Area Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes West Central...
Columbus attorney donates thousands in court fees to local youth organization
Kilwins Columbus spreading love with chocolate-covered strawberries
PIEDMONT PARTNERS WITH MCSD
Piedmont Columbus Regional offering Muscogee Co. students hands-on experience
“Amore Means Love” benefit at local Opelika shop in honor of Amore ‘Baby Jane Doe’ Wiggins