Harris County elementary student featured in local Superbowl ad

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Aside from the outcome of the Superbowl game and Rihanna’s performance at halftime, many are still talking about the commercials. One local ad featured a 7-year-old Harris County student with Autism.

That child, known JC, attends New Mountain Hill Elementary school in Hamilton. In the commercial, JC has the opportunity to meet his favorite YouTuber, Jake, who goes by the moniker, DALLMYD. Jake is from Columbus and often dives in the Chattahoochee River, coming back up with cool treasures. JC is also an avid treasure hunter and took a ride in Jake’s new diving truck. We talked to the owner of Perfect Touch Automotive Playground (PTAP), about what it was like putting the commercial together.

“Being on the spectrum, he’s a very smart young man and very sharp and I was impressed. I honestly thought he was 10 years old the whole time until we got deeper into the video and relaxed,” said Jason Gamache, owner of PTAP.

Saturday, the full commercial was shown to Jake, JC and JC’s family. As you all can you see, some started crying after watching it. To top it off, some of the filmmakers involved, even bought JC gear to start his own YouTube channel and helped him post a few videos.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.