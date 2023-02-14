How to help Kendrick High School marching band attend two Mardi Gras parades

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some exciting news for the Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees! They are headed to Alabama this weekend to march in two different Mardi Gras parades, but the team needs your help in making the trip a success.

They’re one of the best high school marching bands in the area... The Mighty Marching Cherokees are headed to Mobile and Biloxi this weekend to march in two Mardi Gras parades.

Since the pandemic, the group has been unable to travel, but this weekend the Mighty Marching Cherokees are embarking on two Mardi Gras parades in Biloxi and Mobile.

There are several ways to donate. You can write a check to Kendrick High School memo’d “BAND” or donate directly to the marching bands cashapp-- just search KENDRICKMARCHINGBAND (all one word).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.