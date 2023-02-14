Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

How to help Kendrick High School marching band attend two Mardi Gras parades

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some exciting news for the Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees! They are headed to Alabama this weekend to march in two different Mardi Gras parades, but the team needs your help in making the trip a success.

They’re one of the best high school marching bands in the area... The Mighty Marching Cherokees are headed to Mobile and Biloxi this weekend to march in two Mardi Gras parades.

Since the pandemic, the group has been unable to travel, but this weekend the Mighty Marching Cherokees are embarking on two Mardi Gras parades in Biloxi and Mobile.

There are several ways to donate. You can write a check to Kendrick High School memo’d “BAND” or donate directly to the marching bands cashapp-- just search KENDRICKMARCHINGBAND (all one word).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash leaves road closure on Alabama Hwy. 169 in Lee Co.

Latest News

Columbus High students spread Valentine’s Day spirit by making pillowcases
Columbus High students spread Valentine’s Day spirit by making pillowcases
Columbus Piedmont gives thanks to ladies of Covenant Woods retirement community
Columbus Piedmont gives thanks to ladies of Covenant Woods retirement community
Body of unidentified woman discovered in Macon County
Body of unidentified woman discovered in Macon County
Two Columbus men arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of children charges
Two Columbus men arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of children charges
Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter holds ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative
Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter holds ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative