Kilwins Columbus spreading love with chocolate-covered strawberries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and lots of stores and vendors in Columbus are getting ready to help you ensure your sweetheart has a great day.

Kilwins in Columbus has all the sweets for your sweetie.

News Leader 9 went behind the scenes to see how they make some of their best sellers, chocolate-covered strawberries.

First, they make sure the chocolate’s temperature is right. Then, they dip the fruit and stripe them based on the order. Finally, they turn into a delicious treat.

“Well, here at Kilwins, we like to spread the love, so if you come on down to Kilwins, we can spread the love all over. Get you some chocolate-covered strawberries, or you can also build your own truffle boxes or heart boxes.”

And for those of you who are a little last minute, Kilwins will always have strawberries ready for you.

