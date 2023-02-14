Local business works to combat homelessness in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Homelessness is up 14% this year compared to last year throughout Muscogee and Russell Counties.

Following this year’s point in time count, which determines how many people are living in homelessness throughout the Chattahoochee Valley, one local business is serving more than just food to patrons.

Frank’s Alley has been making a big splash on social media by highlighting the familiar face of a homeless man, all the while working to raise money for a local non-profit, Home for Good.

Wayne Clay, a former soldier, is now experiencing homelessness, but choosing to spread joy one sign at a time on the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in Columbus.

Ross Horner, owner of Frank’s Alley is the brains behind the idea of working to bring purpose into Clay’s life and raise awareness and money for Home for Good-- a local organization that equips people who need help finding housing and jobs.

“We’ve had a connection to Home for Good. We believe in what they’re doing,” Horner told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams. “We believe that people should give money to organizations and not to people. The organization has the ability to expand what they’re doing. They see it. They’re boots on the ground.”

Rachel McKissic: living proof that the organization is just that.

McKissic explained she moved to Columbus for a job one year ago with her three kids following her husband’s death. After living in the family’s car for some time, she said Home for Good changed her life.

“I want to say grateful is the word, but it’s really beyond that,” McKissic said. “Once you experience no where... you wake up and you don’t know what to do.. for you to finally get that one place, the kids were like this is ours. They were like ‘Oh my gosh’ this is my key.”

Now, as of this past month, a total of 276 people are experiencing homelessness in Muscogee and Russell Counties.

“I have seen some of the Wayne signs. I went by Frank’s Alley to buy a hot dog, and saw the bubble gum machine with the sign for Home for Good,” Pat Frey, V.P. of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and Home for Good said. “Our goal is to form relationships with individuals, organizations, people throughout the community so that everyone has an opportunity for economic success, educational equity and has access to whatever their needs are.”

You can always come to Frank’s Alley to make a donation.

Everyone we spoke with said giving money to panhandlers on street corners does little to actually help homelessness... but giving to an organization that works toward finding jobs and homes for people in need is the best way to really make a difference.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness, simply call 211.

