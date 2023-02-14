Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident at the Edy’s Ice Cream Plant.(Staff)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man died Monday morning in a construction accident at an Edy’s Ice Cream Plant in Indiana, according to officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Emergency officials were called around 11:40 a.m. to respond to reports of a construction worker who was hit by a vehicle on the site.

Authorities said in a news release the man, who has not been identified, was on his phone and unaware of the construction vehicle backing up at the time of the accident.

The construction worker hit died at the scene, according to police.

Officials barricaded the area and said all construction is stopped until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash leaves road closure on Alabama Hwy. 169 in Lee Co.

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US inflation likely eased again last month if more gradually
Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Ukraine seeks warplanes at NATO talks, allies fret over ammo
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rescuers find more alive in Turkey, more aid reaches Syria