Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County gang member arrests(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two validated gang members are behind bars following arrests by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office on numerous active warrants.

According to deputies, Jakeith Robinson was arrested on Feb. 13 after Drug, Gang and Task Force members positively identified him while traveling in a vehicle in East Columbus.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop, and the fugitive was taken into custody for the following warrants with the Columbus Police Department:

  • Felony possession of firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Felony possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Seven added misdemeanor traffic warrants

At the time of his arrest, Robinson was in possession of 6.5 grams of cocaine and 63.3 grams of marijuana. Subsequently, he received two added charges of felony possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Additionally, deputies say on Feb. 14, task force members were searching for Javante West, who had multiple warrants in Muscogee and Russell County.

Investigators found West exiting and reentering an apartment. Officials say when the task force approached the apartment, the suspect exited a second time in an attempt to escape.

West was ultimately arrested and taken into custody, receiving a new charge of misdemeanor obstruction added to his initial charges of probation violation and four counts of failure to appear.

Both individuals were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
“It’s really sad and really frustrating because we are not a big corporate store,” says...
Columbus game store robbed multiple times, all caught on camera
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock in Montgomery, Al Sunday
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash leaves road closure on Alabama Hwy. 169 in Lee Co.

Latest News

How to help Kendrick High School marching band attend two Mardi Gras parades
How to help Kendrick High School marching band attend two Mardi Gras parades
How to help Kendrick High School marching band attend two Mardi Gras parades
How to help Kendrick High School marching band attend two Mardi Gras parades
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in Macon County on Friday, February 10.
Body of unidentified woman discovered in Macon County
Columbus Piedmont gives thanks to ladies of Covenant Woods retirement community