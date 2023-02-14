Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two validated gang members are behind bars following arrests by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office on numerous active warrants.

According to deputies, Jakeith Robinson was arrested on Feb. 13 after Drug, Gang and Task Force members positively identified him while traveling in a vehicle in East Columbus.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop, and the fugitive was taken into custody for the following warrants with the Columbus Police Department:

Felony possession of firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Felony possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Seven added misdemeanor traffic warrants

At the time of his arrest, Robinson was in possession of 6.5 grams of cocaine and 63.3 grams of marijuana. Subsequently, he received two added charges of felony possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Additionally, deputies say on Feb. 14, task force members were searching for Javante West, who had multiple warrants in Muscogee and Russell County.

Investigators found West exiting and reentering an apartment. Officials say when the task force approached the apartment, the suspect exited a second time in an attempt to escape.

West was ultimately arrested and taken into custody, receiving a new charge of misdemeanor obstruction added to his initial charges of probation violation and four counts of failure to appear.

Both individuals were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

