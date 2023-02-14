One More Calm Day Before Storms Return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a sweet day in the Valley today with temps into the 70s and lots of sunshine! Mostly clear skies stick around for the first half of tonight, with clouds increasing early tomorrow morning and bringing a slim chance at a shower. That will stick around with us through Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows will get into the low 50s and upper 40s, and tomorrow afternoon the highs will continue to increase with mid 70s expected. Thursday afternoon storms will start to move towards the Valley again. Right now, it looks like instability will be limited, but warm air will still be present as well as gusty conditions. Temps Thursday should be in the upper 70s before the front makes it to us and starts to cool things down with some showers. The stormy/rainy weather will last into the first parts of Friday before we clear back out and see sunshine again for the second half of the day. After that, highs will be back into the mid 50s for a few days and dry conditions will remain through the start of the next work week. The warm up back to the 70s will be quick - mid 60s Sunday and low 70s Monday - before another system swings through bringing back the rain and hopefully cooling us off.

