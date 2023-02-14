Sun warms our hearts Valentine’s Day, Watching late week storm threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm up continues the next few days. Eventually that allows more moisture to move in as well and our rain chances go up late in the week. We’ll have to watch for some potentially strong to severe storms Thursday night into early Friday.

Cold to start off on this Valentine’s Day with 30s but plenty of sun mixed with high clouds Tuesday will allow us to top out in the low 70s this afternoon. A bit of a breeze, too.

Sun will warm our hearts this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. It won’t be as cold. Temperatures will be near 60 this evening and in the low 50s for many of us Wednesday morning so you won’t need the heavy coat.

A comfortable Tuesday evening is on tap if you're planning to spend it out and about. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun Wednesday. There could be a few stray to isolated showers, mainly northwest of Columbus and Phenix City. Otherwise, it’ll be a warmer and mostly dry day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Severe weather will be a concern across the Mississippi Valley as the next storm system swings through.

We'll have a risk of severe weather across much of Dixie Alley and the Deep South Thursday, including potentially our area Thursday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We should be able to salvage most of Thursday without seeing much rain. It’ll be a warm and windy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s, warmer in spots. There is a chance of showers and a few storms later in the afternoon and evening Thursday. Our highest rain coverage is expected Thursday night into early Friday. Severe weather is possible from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and even the Great Lakes. While widespread severe weather isn’t anticipated, sporadic strong to severe storms are possible in our region with strong winds the primary concern and maybe a couple tornadoes. Question marks still exist as to whether all the ingredients will be present in the Chattahoochee Valley, but stay alert to the forecast in the days ahead just in case.

An idea of when the next storm system will be approaching our area. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As the rain ends Friday morning, sun is expected to return Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s most of the day. Cold Saturday morning with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. We’re anticipating a good amount of sun and dry weather over the weekend; highs reach the mid to upper 50s Saturday with mid 60s returning Sunday. Then, the 70s return for at least the first half of the next workweek. Eventually the pattern repeats itself with rain chances returning probably mid next week.

After the storms Thursday PM into Friday AM, it'll be dry for a few days. The chill returns for most of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

