Two Columbus men arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of children charges

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men are behind bars on sexual exploitation of children charges.

On Tuesday, February 7, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit executed two search warrants regarding separate child exploitation investigations.

43-year-old Frank Robbins, Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child sexual abuse material.

30-year-old Calvin Mitchum was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of CSAM.

The GBI initiated two separate investigations into the internet activity of Robbins and Mitchum. Digital forensic investigators assigned to the GBI CEACC Unit examined numerous electronic devices during the searches, resulting in the arrests.

Both Robbins and Mitchum were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

