Bryant Garrison named new Smiths Station football coach

Bryant Garrison ready to roll with the Redtops
Bryant Garrison ready to roll with the Redtops
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Bryant Garrison is the new head football coach at Smiths Station High School, the school announced on Tuesday. The hire was approved Tuesday night by the Lee County Board of Education.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 reported that Garrison was considered a finalist for the job in late January.

Garrison, the former head coach at Slocomb High School, is replacing Mike Glisson as the head coach of the Panthers. Garrison led Slocomb (AHSAA 4A-2) to a 5-5 record last season.

“I am so honored to be YOUR head football coach at Smiths Station High School,” Garrison said through a statement released by the school. “We want to establish an ELITE PROGRAM to create a culture and environment that develops athletes into quality football players, students and people.”

Garrison and his family will be introduced to the Smiths Station community at a pep rally on Thursday night at 6:30 ET.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

