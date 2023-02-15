Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18

Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old man.

According to officials, Richard Wilson was last seen January 18 in the 3100 block of Waddell Drive in Columbus.

Wilson’s caregiver says Wilson has mental issues and is concerned for his health. Wilson sometimes goes by the name “Scotty.”

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants, and a red and white striped shirt.

If you know the whereabouts of Richard Wilson, please call 911 or Adult & Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

