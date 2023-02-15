Feeling like spring, Rain/storms mostly hold off until Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures run well above average through Thursday ahead of our next storm system. It will give us our best chance of rain Thursday night and perhaps some severe weather.

More clouds than sun on this Wednesday. A warmer and mostly dry day as lot of the light rain stays to our northwest, but a few stray or isolated showers may make it to the I-85 corridor. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures climb into the 70s again Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few breaks in the clouds tonight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

We'll be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds and limited sun for Thursday. There is a chance of a few passing showers during the day. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and very breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain becomes more widespread with even some storms during the evening and overnight. We need to be on ALERT through early Friday for potentially some pockets of severe weather until around sunrise.

The greatest risk of severe weather will be well to our west Thursday afternoon and early evening. However, a few storms may maintain strength as they approach the Chattahoochee Valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The greatest risk of severe weather is expected to stay to our west, but everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley has a risk of seeing a strong or severe storm; the probability is just a little higher probability in east Alabama perhaps. The main threat would be sporadic damaging winds, but a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

An idea of how the radar may look around 8 PM ET Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An idea of how the radar may look around 1 AM ET Friday (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain ends Friday morning from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will start off in the 60s early before staying in the 50s most of the day. The sky is forecast to turn partly to mostly sunny as we go through the afternoon.

The coldest air moves in Friday night into Saturday with lows early Saturday mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Plenty of sun most of the weekend. Highs Saturday reach the mid to upper 50s. The warm up begins Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to or even upper 60s.

Briefly turning colder Friday and most of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The 70s are back most of next week with perhaps some rain around mid-week.

We have an ALERT DAY Thursday night and early Friday for the potential for some strong to severe storms. It quiets down and cools off Friday PM through Sunday AM. A quick warm up is expected next week again. (Source: WTVM Weather)

