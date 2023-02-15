Georgia senate pushing for extensive gang member penalties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia senators are supporting Governor Brian Kemp’s call for hefty sentences for gang members and those found guilty of recruiting juveniles to join a gang.

Supporters say it’s a great tool to help keep kids away from gangs... but others see it as a way to keep people of color incarcerated longer.

The Senate voted 31-22 to Senate Bill 44 on Monday, moving the bill to the House for more discussion. Sheriff Greg Countryman says this will be a great tool for them, while residents of Columbus tell me it will only do more damage.

Senate Bill 44 would add a mandatory five years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of a gang crime and 10 years for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang. Sheriff Countryman says if this bill passes, he hopes it will influence young people to think hard before becoming a gang member.

“This is a additional tool in the toolbox and so this would help out the DA’s office that helps out the sheriff’s office - the investigators that we have because we are the gang hub in this area and so we are constantly battling this issue,” said Sheriff Countryman.

Georgia resident Abigail Tomlinson says this bill is biased. Tomlinson says every sentence should be a case-by-case situation.

“I don’t think it’s fair for one person - just simply based on like what they associate with - to be automatically entitled to take this amount of this amount of sentencing,” said Tomlinson. “I think it all depends on the situation, I think it depends like just like anything else anything else is case by case so why shouldn’t this be just because they’re part of a gang I don’t think that’s fair.”

In Georgia, gang convictions already carry a five-to-20-year sentence penalty, but judges can choose probation over jail. If Senate Bill 44 passes anyone convicted of recruiting a minor into a gang would also face a mandatory 10-year sentence with no chance of probation or release. Countryman says recruiting starts as early as 6 years old.

“The Department of Correction releases 6,000 gang members back into the community each year and while those inmates are in jail they’re actually recruiting younger individuals because they can do the same thing but not be penalized for it,” Countryman says.

Georgia resident Ide Akaa says this bill would continue its long history of putting people of color behind bars for a longer amount of time. Another resident Amanda Banks says the justice system needs to be reformed this bill would only add fuel to the fire.

“Kind of win and lose situation basically so it can help but at the same time... I don’t think that’s maybe the best way to go about it,” say Ide Akaa.

“I feel like a five year required minimum is just I feel like it would exacerbate the problem,” Amanda Banks says.

Countryman says not only will this bill help them it will also ensure a safer community. He says they are working hard everyday to keep gangs of the streets of Columbus, Georgia.

“We are not playing about this gang culture, we’re not playing about the game war... it’s causing too many lives of too many young men, too many young black males in our community,” Countryman says.

Sheriff Countryman says if you want out of a gang and need help don’t be afraid to ask for help they also can assist you with getting your GED.

