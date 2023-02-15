‘Love doesn’t hurt,’: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in three teens are victims of physical, sexual, and verbal abuse from their dating partner; only 33% of those teens tell their parents what they are going through.

“What is scary is that these victims who are going through and experiencing this, it leads to depression, anxiety, very risky behavior, and even suicide,” says Lindsey Reis, Executive Director of Hope Harbour.

News Leader 9 sat down with Mechelle Virgin, a mother on a mission to save other young girls from the same fate her daughter endured.

“I’m sorry that I wasn’t there and I will keep your name alive,” says Virgin.

In 2018, her 18-year old daughter, Destinee Virgin, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend at the corner of Macon and Rigdon roads.

“She was a good girl, no record, she just got wrapped up with the wrong guy and he loved her to death,” says Virgin.

Virgin says the relationship started off great then gradually got worse.

“He became controlling, he didn’t let her go out with friends, wouldn’t let her go to family functions, it was always him, him, him,” says Virgin.

Controlling behavior and isolation from family and friends are just two of the red flags teens and parents should look out for. Reis says teens should be aware of jealously from their dating partner.

“Extreme jealously, that’s something to look out for, it’s okay to be a little jealous, but extreme jealously is something to look out for,” says Reis. “If you’re getting 900 calls, or being texted over and over.

When asked what advice would she have for young ladies to help them avoid the same fate as her daughter, Virgin says tell someone what is going on.

“Love doesn’t hurt, when you suffer in silence, you’re going to end up like my daughter and I hate to say that,” says Virgin.

That sentiment about young love is echoed by Reis.

“I’m not saying you won’t get your heart broken, but love doesn’t hurt, that’s the number one thing,” says Reis. “Love yourself, be okay with who you are, set your boundaries and protect them.”

Virgin is continuing to keep the happy memories of her daughter alive by spearheading a support group called “I am Destinee’s Voice”

“I started that foundation for young women and men, because men get abused too, to help to shed light on the situation,” says Virgin.

LISTEN to Mechelle Virgin, open up and share:

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Love is respect

In light of teen dating violence awareness month Hope Harbour is inviting the community to a seminar called ‘Let’s talk about it’.

It will be held at Carver High School where teens and parents will be in separate spaces...Thursday, February 23, from 5 to 8 in the evening.

