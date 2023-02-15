Rain & Storms Increasing Late Thursday & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mild weather is on tap for tonight heading into early Thursday, and tomorrow promises to be another warm day with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Late Thursday into Friday morning, the coverage of rain will increase. Storms will likely be strongest over in East Alabama where there will be more energy to get these storms going. The storms overall should weaken a bit as they push east, but we’ll be on the lookout anywhere across the Chattahoochee Valley for some stronger wind gusts embedded in the storms. The main time-frame of concern will likely be from around 9-10 PM ET to around 3-4 AM ET early Friday morning. Lingering showers may stick around into Friday, but we will dry out as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Friday will be a cooler day, and we will look for numbers below freezing in many spots by early Saturday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s, and after another chilly start Sunday morning, we’ll see highs in the afternoon in the mid 60s. Both weekend days will be mostly sunny and dry. Next week starts out dry and warm, but the next chances for rain will move in Tuesday into Wednesday, perhaps sticking around into Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on it for you when it comes to the timing and coverage!

