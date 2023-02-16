Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

15-year-old charged with aggravated assault after stabbing brother in arm

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The brother of a Columbus stabbing victim has been arrested.

On Monday, February 13, a 16-year-old male was stabbed in the arm. The victim was injured during an altercation with his 15-year-old brother.

Officers responded to the scene at a home on the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue around 3:17 p.m. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
One person injured in shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
One person dead after shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
The conditions of the victims and a motive for the shooting, are currently unknown.
Columbus Police investigate evening shooting near Steam Mill Road
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Consultants present 70 recommendations after Columbus Police Dept. detail

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
Roadway reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 400 near Alabama 51
Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel
Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel
15-year-old charged with aggravated assault after stabbing brother in arm
15-year-old charged with aggravated assault after stabbing brother in arm
CSU named top producer of Fullbright Scholars
CSU named top producer of Fullbright Scholars