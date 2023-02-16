15-year-old charged with aggravated assault after stabbing brother in arm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The brother of a Columbus stabbing victim has been arrested.

On Monday, February 13, a 16-year-old male was stabbed in the arm. The victim was injured during an altercation with his 15-year-old brother.

Officers responded to the scene at a home on the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue around 3:17 p.m. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

