Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
Two Columbus men are behind bars on sexual exploitation of children charges.
Two Columbus men arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of children charges
‘Dirt Cheap’ to close Phenix City and Auburn locations in March
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus
Wreck on I-185 in Columbus causing traffic delays
Attorney Chris Breault and Area Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes West Central...
Columbus attorney donates thousands in court fees to local youth organization

Latest News

The hotel becomes the fourth to open in the Uptown Columbus District, since 2020.
Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel
A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
Woman shares story of fighting off attacker in gym
The gunman who killed 10 Black people was sentenced to life in prison.
Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe