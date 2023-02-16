ALERT DAY: Severe weather potential Thursday night, Ends early Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong storm system will be sweeping across the Ohio and Mississippi Valleys today providing a risk of severe weather to our west during the day. The risk is lower, although not zero, for us in the Chattahoochee Valley tonight.

The farther north and west you go from Columbus and Eufaula, the greater the risk for seeing some strong to severe weather Thursday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun overall again on this Thursday. Most of the day will be dry other than a few passing showers. Rain coverage only around 10-20% during the day. It’ll be warm and turning breezy. Highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

Highs approach the 80 degree mark for many of us this afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy and windy tonight. Rain and storms gradually move in as the night continues with temperatures well into the 60s most of the night.

An idea of how the radar will look at 9 PM ET Thursday, some severe weather is possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

STORM TIMING: Some of our northwest counties will get storms starting a little after sunset. Elsewhere, you may not get rain until after Midnight. It appears any severe weather threat fades by 4 AM ET Friday. With that said, the most widespread rain may actually be from 4-9 AM ET... after the main severe threat is over.

An idea of how the radar will look around 2:30 AM ET Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

STORM THREATS: The greatest risk of some pockets of severe weather will be north/west of Columbus, including sporadic damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. This won’t be a widespread severe weather event.

WHAT TO DO: Have a few *different* way to receive warnings tonight just in case.

Rain Friday morning will come to an end around mid to late morning as it stays windy. Temperatures will get cooler as the morning goes on, falling into the 50s and more or less staying there during the day. Partial sunshine is anticipated during the afternoon.

The coldest air this go around will be Saturday morning as we dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Lots of sunshine Saturday afternoon will make highs in the mid and upper 50s feel pretty decent. Partly cloudy at times Saturday night into Sunday. 30s in the morning will turn into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon, which is when the warm up will begin.

A dry weekend is on the way with a chilly Saturday. It starts to warm up Sunday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An even bigger warm up is anticipated next week with highs in the 70s starting Monday. It will turn breezy as we continue to warm up. There’s a chance we could have several afternoons in the upper 70s and lower 80s next week with a chance of showers here and there.

Aside from the weekend, most of next week looks rather warm for late February. (Source: WTVM Weather)

