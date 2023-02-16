Blippi returns with live show in Columbus

Business Break
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Blippi is returning to the stage, with a completely new production, but will perform live, in Columbus.

The global sensation, Blippi plans to delight audiences with an all-new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube.

Blippi also has distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show. Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live.

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world. Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment.

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun.

The Wonderful World Tour will begin on June 21, in Columbus. Tickets will go on sale, Friday February 17, via Ticketmaster.

