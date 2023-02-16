CCH Railroad to host free job fair, on-spot interviews

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - CCH Railroad is hosting a job fair, on Tuesday, February 21. This job fair event will hire for the railroad, with on the spot interviews.

This is a free job fair to offer candidates a career in the railroad and will interview for conductor positions, etc. The job fair event will be held at the AC Hotel By Marriot, located at 1225 Broadway Street, in Columbus.

This event will last from 9a.m. until Noon, then another session will be available. The second session will be the same day and will last from 2p.m. until 5p.m..

Amongst the benefits packages offered are PTO, sick leave, paid training, 401K Match, secondary benefits packages and opportunities for advancement.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online, at GWRR and attend one of the open interview sessions. Attendees should bring a copy of your resume to the job fair event, as well.

