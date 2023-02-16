Business Break
Columbus country music artist, TikTok stars to perform at Columbus Trade Center

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus country artist is taking over his hometown this weekend in the biggest way.

29-year-old Dustin Castellow is performing at the Columbus Trade Center on February 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Castellow won’t be the only performance of the night - TikTok stars Whitney Wren and Tayler Holder will also perform. And the ‘Hitting the Road Tour’ is hosted by country singer DEMPS.

Dustin has many singles, including his latest single, ‘Not The Problem’, featuring Whitney Wren.

He says the reason behind his music is to “give somebody a real story to talk about - something somebody can relate to.”

This isn’t Castellow’s first spotlight as won Columbus’ American Idol nearly 10 years ago - going on to compete nearly on ABC’s American Idol.

To see Castellow and friends this weekend, click HERE.

