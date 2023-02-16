Columbus man convicted on multiple drug charges

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 41-year-old Columbus man was convicted on by a federal grand jury for distribution of methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Columbus police say when they stopped Karzarta Piett, officers noticed drug residue in the car. They say they found two ounces of meth, drug paraphernalia, a weapon, and some money.

A background check by police turned up five previous convictions, including kidnapping and multiple drug related charges.

Piett could face 50 years in prison and pay millions of dollars in fines.

Sentencing will take place in June and will be transfered to Alabama to face conspiracy charges to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

