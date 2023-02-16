Columbus Police investigate evening shooting near Steam Mill Road
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Columbus Police Department has confirmed a shooting, this evening. The shooting occurred on Mt. Pleasant Drive, near Steam Mill Road .
According to authorities, one person is injured. Other details are unavailable at this time. The conditions of the victims and a motive for the shooting, are currently unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.
