Community leaders react to Columbus Police Department assessment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One day after the findings of an independent assessment of the Columbus Police Department are presented to City Council, new reaction is coming in. It’s an assessment that we’ve now learned was paid for through the community foundation. And it was initiated by former mayoral candidate John Anker.

Columbus council now giving the police chief 30 days to come up with a “strategic plan.” That is to tell them how he plans to address police hirings and retention, plus questions about his leadership. Wednesday, community leaders and advocates weighed in on the matter.

Concerns about Chief Blackmon’s leadership also draw into question if Columbus officers are able to effectively do their job protecting the community. But, some community leaders helping to fight crime argue that the responsibility should NOT be solely put on officers.

Days after an assessment of the Columbus Police Department, community leaders are speaking out. The assessment focused on Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s leadership, police shortages and improving morale. But, one community activist, coming to Chief Blackmon’s defense, is calling on the community to come together.

Personally, I respect his leadership. I know that is a lot to put on someone,” said Community activist Shawna Love.

As another child is killed at the hands of gun violence in Columbus Wednesday evening, many worry about their safety.

According to the assessment, there’s low faith in the city’s police chief’s ability to lead, some also worry about those responsible for keeping the community safe.

Rather than wait on answers, during Tuesday’s Council meeting, Chief Blackmon was given one month to come back with solutions.

“Hopefully, from what I’ve understood, the outline they’ve given, hopefully he can adhere to that and satisfy the people who are holding him to that standard,” said another community leader, Jerome Lawson.

Lawson and Shawna Love both work for organizations aimed at reducing local violence. Lawson is the Director of Cure Violence and Love is the Executive Director of Boyz II Men.

In September, $750,000 was dispersed among several local non-profits, like Boyz II Men. Love is now calling on all organizations that received that funding to use it to help reduce crime.

“It can’t just be all up to the officers. We have to play a role as a community,” said Love.

Both community leaders say they’re confident Chief Blackmon will meet all recommendations given in the assessment.

“A true leader listens. And so if you’re a leader and that’s what it’s about, then you’re going to do what it takes to exemplify your position as a leader,” Lawson adds.

We will of course keep you all posted with Chief Blackmon’s efforts to meet the recommendations given from that assessment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.