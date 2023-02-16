CSU named top producer of Fullbright Scholars

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau Of Educational and Cultural Affairs, named Columbus State University, a top producer of Fullbright U.S. Scholars.

Fulbright is the government’s international education exchange program. The program was created to increase understanding between people of the United States and the people of other countries. Columbus State’s newest recognition, highlights universities with the highest number of applicants selected for the 2023 Fulbright Scholar Program.

This year, two CSU faculty members were chosen for the award.

