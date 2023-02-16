Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fire reported in Gentian Square, investigation underway

Earlier today, there was a fire in Gentian Square. This fire is still under investigation.
Earlier today, there was a fire in Gentian Square. This fire is still under investigation.(WALA)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, there was a fire in Gentian Square. The fire started down stairs and spread through some vacant apartments, within the complex.

At this time, it is unknown how many apartments were affected. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

This fire is still under investigation. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County gang member arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office make 2 separate gang member arrests
One person injured in shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
One person dead after shooting on Mt. Pleasant Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Columbus police searching for missing 36-year-old man, last seen Jan. 18
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Consultants present 70 recommendations after Columbus Police Dept. detail

Latest News

The Wonderful World Tour will begin on June 21, in Columbus. Tickets will go on sale, Friday...
Blippi returns with live show in Columbus
A 41-year-old Columbus man was convicted on by a federal grand jury for distribution of...
Columbus man convicted on multiple drug charges
CCH Railroad is hosting a job fair, on Tuesday, February 21. This job fair event will hire for...
CCH Railroad to host free job fair, on-spot interviews
Southwest Fire Department and Lee County Sheriffs Office were also at the scene, providing...
First responders in Lee County respond to early morning structure fire