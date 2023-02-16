Fire reported in Gentian Square, investigation underway
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, there was a fire in Gentian Square. The fire started down stairs and spread through some vacant apartments, within the complex.
At this time, it is unknown how many apartments were affected. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
This fire is still under investigation. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more details.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.