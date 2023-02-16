First responders in Lee County respond to early morning structure fire

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier this morning, Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) were called to a possible structure fire. While responding, units were informed that it was a barn fire, that was fully engulfed in flames.

At the scene, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, after approximately 30 minutes. BVFD responded with four apparatus, six personnel, and were on scene for two hours.

Southwest Fire Department and Lee County Sheriffs Office were also at the scene, providing assistance.

